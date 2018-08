Feeling blue or can’t concentrate on your work as you are feeling low? Avoiding attending your friend’s birthday party due to sluggishness? Or did you just cancel your movie plan with your wife due to lethargy? You will not have to do that anymore as these foods can help you to enhance your mood.

You should hydrate yourself: Water is vital to help you to function properly. If you don’t drink enough water it can affect your physical and mental well-being. Also, if you are dehydrated you will find it difficult to concentrate on your work. So, go drink a glass of water and stay energized.

You should eat cereals: According to research, calcium present in the fortified cereals can help you to beat stress and anxiety and it can make you feel better. You can eat cornflakes, porridge and muesli.

You should eat Brazil nuts: Brazil nuts are loaded with selenium and according to a study, people with low selenium can suffer from depression, anxiety and lethargy.

You should eat oats: They have a low glycaemic index (GI)- it slowly releases energy into the bloodstream and can enhance your mood. Furthermore, they also contain selenium which can help you to stay energized.

You should eat lentils: Lentils can help you to increase the brain's production of the feel-good neurotransmitter serotonin which can help you to stay calm and happy.

You can eat walnuts: Walnuts are loaded with omega-3s which promote the production of serotonin and dopamine which are happy hormones. Thus, it can help you to uplift your mood.

You should include saffron in your diet: Saffron has antidepressant properties which can help you to keep anxiety at bay.

You should have crunchy fruits and veggies: Apples, carrots and green vegetables contain fibre which can boost your immunity and also make you feel happy.

