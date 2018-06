That Daddy’s are our go-to superheroes is no news! But when we look around to see how sports daddy’s or fathers who are into Cricket manage their time with babies- It is aww-dorable! Here are 3 super-dads who manage their kid’s time and cricket time like a boss! And although Father’s Day is now a stale news, we wish to wish these fathers.

It was just yesterday that Suresh Raina wrote a heartfelt post for his little princess- Gracia! ‘My day is brightened up by my little princess!’

We all understand how managing time can get a bit too difficult. But as Raina expresses- there’s nothing more important than a happy family! Isn’t this adorable?

MS Dhoni’s Ziva has captured our hearts with her innocent comments and super cute actions. Unless you lived in the rock, you wouldn’t have missed Dhoni’s moment of running to Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni immediately after winning IPL season 11. Here’s to this super cool father- daughter duo! Read: Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni continue to give us Indians ultimate #CoupleGoals!

What do you say to a man who’s instagram bio reads- ‘Proud father to a princess,Indian Cricketer’? Delectable cute and graciously chill, the turbanator Indian cricketer is a proud father! Harbhajan Singh’s videos with his daughter is a treat to the eyes and nothing, almost nothing can please us more! Read: Chennai Super Kings star Harbhajan Singh is a hands-on dad

Image/ video source: Instagram- @mahi7781 / @sureshraina3 / @harbhajan3