In a new video released today by UNICEF, football legend David Beckham gives an emotional account of his experiences as a parent. The father-of-four and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador talks about the constant worry, the need to be present, and how the normal, everyday moments are often the most special when it comes to parenting. As the World Cup is in full swing, and Father’s Day is celebrated in more than 80 countries today, Beckham has lent his support to UNICEF’s Super Dads initiative, aimed at celebrating fatherhood and encouraging fathers to play a more active role in their children’s development. Super Dads forms part of UNICEF’s Early Moments Matter campaign, aimed at driving increased investment in children’s earliest years and calling for policies that give parents the time and resources they need to spend quality time with their young children, including paid parental leave.

Advances in neuroscience have proven that when children spend their earliest years of life – particularly their first 1,000 days – in a nurturing and stimulating environment, their brains can develop at optimal speed. Healthy brain development during this critical period determines children’s present and future cognitive ability, their health and happiness, how they learn and think, their ability to deal with stress, and their ability to form positive relationships. Good nutrition, protection, play and love in early childhood spark neural connections in children’s brains, thus creating a solid foundation for life. Research suggests that when fathers are able to bond with their babies from the very beginning of life, they are more likely to play a more active role in their children’s development, and will have better psychological health, self-esteem and life-satisfaction in the long-term.

UNICEF’s new parenting site, launched this month, gives fathers, mothers and all caregivers the chance to share parenting tips, and explore and be inspired by new ways to support healthy brain development in young children.

David Beckham has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005. In 2015, he launched 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, helping the most vulnerable children get the best start in life, by empowering them to speak out, protecting them from violence, and providing them with quality education.

Watch the video here: