Celebrated chef and best-selling author died of committing suicide, reportedly. He has been one of the greatest storytellers of his time. The host of the popular show on CNN- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found dead in his hotel room in France today. One of his close friends and chef, Eric Ripert, confirmed his death to the CNN network. Both, Bourdain as well as Ripert were shooting in France for Bourdain’s award winning show.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague,” CNN said in a statement reportedly.

As soon as the news broke out, chefs and fans from across the globe paid heartfelt condolences and sent grieving messages on Twitter.

IN SHOCK Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61 – https://t.co/FinZnMBKWq — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) June 8, 2018

RIP @Bourdain Anthony Bourdain. May there be a 27-course meal awaiting you at the Parts Unknown you’re heading for #anotherlegendlost — Injesters (@rockyandmayur) June 8, 2018

Pooja Dhingra, one of the most loved and celebrated chefs from India also wrote about her sadness.

Can’t believe this 💔🖤😥 A post shared by Pooja Dhingra 🗻 (@poojadhingra) on Jun 8, 2018 at 4:45am PDT

Suicide seems to be plaguing our world. It was only early this week that Kate Spade, a renowned fashion designer committed suicide. While we were grieving that loss, another celeb suicide has come upon us!

