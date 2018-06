The last few days before Ramadan Eid is when the fast gets even tougher. This is also a time when you discover how blessed you are with your routine life, one where you wake up to sunrise and wind down post-sunset, not to mention the blessing of regulated meals and the ability to maintain a workout routine.

However, if fasting during Ramadan is getting tougher than usual, here’s what you can do according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar –

• Constipation – Close sehri with nariyal pani and malai. Here are some fasting tips to stay healthy during Ramadan.

• Sweet cravings in the night – Have a small bowl of homeset curd with dates at iftar. Here is how to set curd at home.

• Feeling heavy/ bloated – Go back to dal chawal ghee & sabzi for dinner and eat meat only 2-3 times upto Eid. Here is why you MUST eat dal and rice for dinner.

• Leg pain or cramps – Mix a tsp of gulkand in milk and add a handful of cashews to it. Drink at bedtime. Have you tried Gulkand thandai?

• Dry mouth and throat ache – Mix equal amounts of ghee, soonth, haldi and jaggery, roll into small bite-sized laddoos and have 1-2 each day. Here is how to maintain weight during Ramadan.

• Irritability and fatigue – Eat a mango or drink fresh, homemade mango milkshake at iftar. Here are some other healthy mango mocktail recipes you can try.

All the best, we are almost there. Till then, once again, Roza Mubarak. The rain gods are already smiling upon us.

Image source: Shutterstock