Festivals in India are mostly associated with fasts and feasts whether it is Navratras, Dussehra, Diwali or Ramzan. During this time, not only there’s feasts and fasts, but there are cases of worsening of sugar control in people with diabetes. Everyone over-indulges a little bit on special occasions. Dr AK Jhingan, Consultant Diabetologist, Diabetes Education Research Foundation, New Delhi explains the thin line that every diabetic must follow between fasting and feasting to avoid complications this festive season.

Fasting and diabetes: Most religions exempt individuals from fasting if they are suffering from an illness. And hence, diabetics are exempt from fast. However, most often than not, people with borderline diabetes do tend to fast as a religious practice. It is mandatory for a person with diabetes to ask and plan with their doctor the diet and medications if planning to fast.

1. If you have controlled diabetes with no other complications like hypertension, angina, infections or surgery, then discuss your medical history with a doctor and only after your doctor’s approval should you consider fasting.

2. Do not stop taking medications when fasting. Also, when fasting, the dosage and time of medications must be changed depending upon the fast.

3. Do check your glucose level regularly to adjust the medications as per the need.

4. If you experience any signs of low blood glucose, then break your fast immediately with a sugary drink followed by carbohydrate-rich foods. Here’s what to do when your blood glucose increases or decreases when fasting.

5. While breaking your fast, include fresh vegetables, fruit pulses, beans and whole grains, which are digested slowly and cause a gradual release of glucose in the body.

Feasting and diabetes: Moderation is the key to enjoying life. Making simple changes in our cooking style and including healthy vegetables in your meal can go a long way in controlling your blood glucose level even when feating.

1. You can make minor changes to recipes for tasty but “not so healthy” dishes, by changing the style of cooking to make them healthier without compromising on the taste. For instance, instead of deep frying cutlets, you can enjoy grilled cutlets. Here are 5 juices for diabetics which are low in glycemic index that can help to control your blood glucose level.

2. Consult your doctor beforehand and learn about the food exchange system. This means that you can have sweets in your diet instead of your normal food. For instance, one piece of barfi instead of your evening tea and biscuits.

3. If you are visiting your relatives or attending a party, then plan your meals accordingly. Instead of staying hungry for a long time, have your snacks at regular intervals. Opt for those that are less in oil, fats and sugar.

4. While filling your plate, make sure you start with salads and avoid second helpings only because your friends and relatives are insisting you to have more. While taking your servings, control your portion size. Here are more tips to control diabetes this festive season

5. Never skip your medication. If you feel that the dosage and timing of your medication need to change, discuss with your doctor. If you are on insulin, you can learn from your doctor about insulin dose adjustment according to your meal.

Image Source: Shutterstock