Do you take care of your loved ones? Yes, you do. It goes without saying. Do you take care of your car? Of course, you do. Do you take care of your heart? Definitely not! Ensuring a healthy heart may not be at the top of your priority list, but caring for this essential organ of your body by following a healthy diet and regular physical activity will add years to your life for sure. We tell you how to prevent heart disease.

Many of us think that popping a few pills that your doctor prescribed is enough to avoid symptoms or prevent a heart disease. But the real prevention happens with real changes to your lifestyle. Making changes in your lifestyle can actually reduce the risk for heart disease by as much as 80%. Your cardiologist wants you to know about these small steps that promise to keep a big problem at bay.

Figure out symptoms

Determining symptoms related to your heart health can be tough. But when the heart is unable to meet the demands of the body, few common symptoms occur which includes chronic coughing, shortness of breath, swelling of certain body parts like ankles, feet, and legs, fatigue, loss of appetite, or an increased heart rate.

Say NO to smoking

When someone inhales the smoke from a cigarette, the lining of the arteries known as endothelium gets torn. As this lining gets hamper, a person’s risk of developing heart attack, coronary artery disease and subsequent heart failure increases. Thus, ditching cigs can be the best thing one can do.

Get active

If you’re at risk for heart disease start exercising regularly. Aerobic exercises, cardio prevents weight gain by reducing your chances of developing key heart failure risk factors, such as obesity and diabetes. Exercising also controls blood pressure and cholesterol levels, keeps your arteries healthy. Practise at least 2 and a half hours of moderate-intensity physical activity every week.

Stay away from salty foods

Super-salty foods can make you feel bloated because consuming too much sodium causes the body to retain more water. Excess salt increases your risk of high blood pressure, which in turn harms your heart health even more. So, it is best to avoid salty foods.

Lead a healthy lifestyle

Overall lifestyle choices can make all the difference in preventing heart disease. Learn the best way to eat and make time to get up and move, even if it’s just walking in a park. These things can help you stay healthy and protect your heart health down the road.

