While everyone talks about pregnancy, no one ever says what goes during postpartum. There are two reasons for this, as I see: lack of awareness and gross ignorance. Most people consider childbirth as the most beautiful phase and refuse to believe that a mother can feel low or disturbed post childbirth. But understand that both, birthing and pregnancy, can take a toll on her and this is the reason why postpartum depression affects most women. I can say this because I had to fight postpartum depression and it was an uphill task. Here are a few facts about postpartum depression you need to know:

1. New mothers do not realise they are suffering from postpartum depression (PPD)

It is a very confusing state for a new mother when she is suffering from PPD. Not being able to enjoy motherhood is a crushing feeling. So when postpartum depression strikes, she is at a loss at expressing her feelings and baby blues slowly escalates to postpartum depression. The symptoms are so typical: feeling low, sad, empty, guilty, unable to sleep or rest, social withdrawal, fear of harming self or baby. But help seldom comes her way.

2. Sometimes they need help but don’t know who to ask

In most cases, if you talk about your symptoms to a medical doctor or even a gynaecologist, the advice that comes across is to take adequate rest or a statement that ‘this phase will pass.’ But I know from my experience of dealing with this condition that this isn’t easy. Not many people will tell you to meet a therapist or psychologist right away to address this condition. That is the scariest part even if the mother knows something isn’t right with her she doesn’t know where to go for help.

3. If left untreated, it can last for months or even years

This is true. Most people think postpartum depression subsides on its own, but that is not the case. Some mothers live with the condition for years and suffer silently. This affects their social and intrapersonal relationships.

4. Postpartum depression affects mother-baby bonding

Not all mothers who suffer from PPD have a problem bonding or taking care of the baby, but it does affect to a certain extent. If a mother suffers from severe PPD, it makes it difficult for her to bond and care for her baby. This is where the family or well wishers should pick up the cues and help her.

5. Mood swings is only a part of postpartum depression

Another sign that is grossly mistaken is mood swings during postpartum. Most people think mood swings are common, and that is the only sign of postpartum depression. But it is not. PPD is a lot of things — from extreme anxiety to sadness to the incapability of taking care of self, family and baby. Mood swings are just a part of the entire depression phase.

6. Postpartum depression is treatable

The good news about postpartum depression is that it is treatable. Mostly through therapy and at times with medications. But this is treatable. Both medicines and therapy are suggested by experts who can diagnose the condition correctly.

7. It not only about the hormonal changes

PPD is not only about hormonal changes or imbalances of estrogen and progesterone. While the drop in these two hormones does trigger chemical changes in the brain that leads to anxiety, mood swings and a whole lot of other symptoms. But that coupled with a lack of sleep, postpartum recovery (either a c-section or episiotomy), fatigue and constant caregiving to the newborn makes it worse.

