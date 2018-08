The oil derived from nutritious flaxseed is known as flaxseed oil (linseed oil). The flaxseed oil has a nutty and a sweet flavour and if you include it in your daily diet, it can help you fight many diseases. So, if you haven’t used flaxseed oil, just give it a try right away! The fantastic oil is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids which will help you improve your brain health, perk-up your mood and reduce inflammation. Here are few health benefits of including flaxseed oil in your diet.

It can aid weight loss: Flaxseed oil can help you to get rid of the waste out of your body. It can detoxify your body and will aid weight loss.

Flaxseed oil can help you to get rid of the waste out of your body. It can detoxify your body and will aid weight loss. It can protect you from cancers: According to studies, flaxseeds can prevent breast, prostate and colon cancer. Flaxseeds are loaded with lignans that inhibit the growth of tumour cells. So, don’t forget to include it in your diet.

According to studies, flaxseeds can prevent breast, prostate and colon cancer. Flaxseeds are loaded with lignans that inhibit the growth of tumour cells. So, don’t forget to include it in your diet. It can help you manage your cholesterol levels: It contains omega-3 fatty acids which can keep your cholesterol in check.

It contains omega-3 fatty acids which can keep your cholesterol in check. It can help you deal with arthritis: Flaxseed oil has omega-3 fatty acids and can help you to reduce stiffness due to rheumatoid arthritis.

Flaxseed oil has omega-3 fatty acids and can help you to reduce stiffness due to rheumatoid arthritis. It can be good for your heart health: Alpha-linolenic acid in flaxseed oil can prevent and treat heart diseases.

Alpha-linolenic acid in flaxseed oil can prevent and treat heart diseases. It can improve your bowel health: It has anti-inflammatory properties which can treat inflammatory bowel disorders like colitis and so on by regulating your bowel movements.

It has anti-inflammatory properties which can treat inflammatory bowel disorders like colitis and so on by regulating your bowel movements. It can relieve constipation: It has high-fibre content and it can aid digestion and help you to get rid of hard stools.

Caution: Don’t go overboard. Ask your expert about how much to consume.

Image Source: Shutterstock