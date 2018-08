National Eye Donation fortnight, which begins on 25th August 2018 and continues till 8th September 2018.

In India, only 10% of eye transplantation demands are met due to lack in availability of corneas. “There are over 1.5 million people in India who suffer from corneal blindness out of which 80% cases related to blindness are preventable. Corneal blindness is one of the most important causes of blindness in India and this can be treated by corneal transplantation, but due to lack of cornea donation people continue to be on the wait list,” says Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade, Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Department of Visual Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital.

In observance of National Eye Donation fortnight, which begins on 25th August 2018 and continues till 8th September 2018, we wish to bring forth and highlight the current scenario of eye donation in the country, which requires strong awareness and the willingness of people to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes.

To highlight the importance, here Dr Harshvardhan Ghorpade talks about some facts about eye donation that each one of us must be aware of:

Eyes can only be donated after death

Eyes can be donated even if the deceased has not pledged to donate his/her eyes

Donor as well as recipient identity is kept confidential

Patients on the waiting list are given preference only if there is a major emergency

The donated eyes are matched with the recipients according to the list maintained by Eye Banks

Only a registered medical practitioner is permitted to retrieve the eyes from the donor, this can also be done by trained eye bank technicians and trained Optometrists, to increase the reach for harvesting more Corneas

The eyes have to be donated and harvested within 6 to 8 hours of the death

Eye removal takes only 10-15 minutes and leaves no scar or disfigurement of the face

One pair of eyes gives vision to two Corneal Blind people, and aid many more if the tissue is used for research or education

Eye donors can be of any age or sex

There is no cost involved in organ or tissue donation to the donor or their families

Eyes of patients who are Diabetic, Hypertensive, Asthmatic and also those without any communicable disease, can also be donated

Over 90% of all corneal transplant operations successfully restore the corneal recipient’s vision. The recovered vision may not be the same as the original one due to various reasons but can be restored by various other means like contact lenses and suture adjustments

Image source: Shutterstock