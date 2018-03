The eye care centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) celebrated its 51st Foundation Day by organising a two-day conference on “Cutting Edge Technology in Ophthalmology” that began on Saturday.

“This scientific congress would be attended by delegates from all over the country and cutting edge technology would be showcased and discussed,” said Professor Atul Kumar, chief of Dr. R.P. Centre of Ophthalmic Sciences.

Kumar said the Centre runs the largest postgraduate teaching programme in the world with over 100 PG residents and over 50 senior residents being trained under one roof at any time.

"The Centre was awarded the first prize for Swachhta Awards 2017 under the category of Best Hospital Centre/Best Establishment Office and also the best maintained ward (Ward 2A)," said the head of ophthalmic sciences centre at AIIMS.

The Centre, which has a 24×7 emergency for eye ailments and minor operations, treated 3.38 lakh new and old outdoor patients in 2017-18 and more than 51,000 emergency cases. The average number of indoor admissions per day was 118.

The average number of surgeries per day stood at 122 during 2017-18, said Kumar.

Image source: Shutterstock