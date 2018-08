A recent study published in the The Lancet Psychiatry Journal found that exercising for 3-5 days a week, each for 45 minutes will be great for your mental well-being. It added that more benefits can be reaped by those who played team sports, cycling, aerobic exercises and gym activities. The study also outlined that going overboard with these exercises won’t be of any positive result and in fact that, exercising for 90 minutes each day could be bad for your health.

However, we all know that exercises work well when you eat well. Apart from just being good for your body, we bring you 4 foods that will boost your mental well-being.

Strawberries: One of our favourite berries, strawberry is a treat to your taste buds. But wait, did you know it could keep you happy? Yes, it does. This is because it contains an array of nutrients like Vitamin C and manganese. It is actually known to serve as a strong defense against brain degeneration by boosting the production of happy chemicals in your brain. Nuts: It’s time to go nuts! Have handful of raw nuts to reap all the health benefits. Nuts are wonder foods because they are filled with serotonin, a feel-good chemical that swoops low as you are depressed. Avocado: Almost none of the foods can beat the benefits of avocados when it comes to brain health. This magical fruit is loaded with benefits of protecting your heart, gut as well as lifting up your mood. They are hormone balancers which ensure that your brain is producing the right chemicals to keep you happy. Grapes: This on-the-go fruit is a truly wonderful one. Just hog on these as they are filled with antioxidants and flavanoids- which affect your mood. However, don’t consume them in the form of alcohol or grape wine. We suggest you have them in their raw, natural form.

Image Source: Shutterstock