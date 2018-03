CBSE students across the country are frustrated and understandably so. The CBSE exam paper leak means that students will need to appear for retests (Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics). EXAMS! A word that makes every student cringe, as if it is the worst thing to happen to humanity. Very often children ask their parents the obvious question – Why do we have exams at all? However, it is important to know the reality that exams are not just merely paper and pen tests that help decide your future based on marks and grades. You have to go through these exams at every step of life and attending 10th, and 12th board exams are just the starting point. So instead of being worried, put your best foot forward. Dr Era Dutta, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis S.L Raheja Hospital shares simple tips to help you out at every step of preparation for your exams. Here’s what you should teach your children.

Just before exams

1. Take self-tests: Making mock question papers out of old ones and timing your written test can work wonders in helping you to improve your speed and complete a paper on time. However, make sure that this real-life stimulation should be done with all your gadgets (mobiles, tablets) being switched off (simply no cheating).

2. Revise the key points: Most often kids forget to revise what they have studied just before the exam. However, it is important to do the drill before the exam as revision can help you in brushing off the key points.

3. Get a good night’s sleep: Isn’t it wise to get your daily dose of sleep before and during exams rather than trying to concentrate on your paper and prevent dozing off. Another reason why you to sleep well before exams are that it helps you to remember remote information too.

4. Stay positive: An easy way to stay positive is through self-talk. A positive self-talk like “I CAN DO THIS”, can go a long way in helping you to get on track and stay focused while studying and giving exams. Also read about PM Narendra Modi’s 13 tips to beat exam stress on ‘Mann Ki Baat’

5. Take a break: Yes, it is important to take a break after 45-60 minutes of studying to help you relax. During this time, you can either talk a walk around, do some stretches or drink water and freshen up or just close your eyes and relax.

6. No more social media updates: BUSY! Social media has become a necessary evil and being on social media or checking your WhatsApp profile every few minutes is not the right thing to do. Avoid keeping your cell phone at arm’s length while studying as it can be distracting. Set alarms to use the mobile phone and stick to that schedule.

During the exam

1. Eat breakfast: Many students forget to have this most important meal of the day, especially during the exams, which is a bad idea. This is because, being on an empty stomach leads to acid reflux, nausea, headache and more anxiety, which further interferes with your performance. Hence, make it a habit of eating a healthy breakfast before you leave your home for exams. Here’s more on what to eat before exams – expert diet tips to help kids score well.

2. Settle down: Be on time at the examination hall but not too early, as the anticipation will make you more nervous. Also, it is wise to relax rather than go through your notes again and again. You can try this quick relaxation technique (take a few deep breaths in and out) in the mean time.

3. Dealing with the question paper: Most kids have a habit of quickly going through the question paper and get worried if they can’t remember the answer to the question. Instead, it is advised to read the question paper calmly and space out your time accordingly rather than getting anxious unnecessarily.

4. Concentrate on your paper, not others: Don’t worry about who took how many extra sheets and how fast are your friends answering the paper. Instead, take your time and concentrate on your paper. Also, it is a good habit to leave a little extra space after each question and starting a new answer from a fresh sheet. The extra space can be used in case you remember something later that needs to be added.

After the exam

1. Avoid discussion: Standing around outside for too long and discussing each question will inevitably bring about some answer that you wrote incorrectly. The best idea is not to ponder too long over the question paper and get straight to your home to get started on the next paper.

2. Don’t sweat the small stuff: So what, if you got a few questions wrong. It is impossible to get everything right all the time and being in a hurry to finish everything can land you in trouble. So make sure you write your paper calmly and at the same time do not get stressed by thinking about the answers that might be wrong.

3. Take a break: Relax, eat and rest before you start preparing for next paper. As soon as you reach your home, have a meal and take rest (get a short nap) before you resume studying for the next or whenever comfortable. Read this as real moms share tips for improving your child’s concentration during exam.

