There is a complex relationship between Viruses and Diabetes. Viruses are microscopic organisms which lead to commonly occurring diseases like Cold, Cough, Diarrhea, as well as more serious diseases like Dengue. Viral infections are more common in young children and the elderly. There are very few medicines that work in viral infections mostly poorly.

Diabetes Mellitus is the inability of the beta cells of the Pancreas to produce adequate Insulin hormone, which is required to control blood sugar. Viral infections are a double edged sword. Patients with Diabetes Mellitus have an impaired Immune System. The Immune System is responsible for protecting the body and helping it to fight infections – viral, bacterial and fungal. Hence, diabetics are more likely to develop serious complications because of viral infections, as the body is unable to protect itself. This is usually seen in elderly or long-standing Diabetics. Commonly Influenza, Dengue and such viruses can be fatal for elderly Diabetics.

Problems:

 Some viruses can induce Diabetes like Enteroviruses (Coxsackie B Virus), Mumps Virus, Rotavirus and Cytomegalovirus.

 These viruses precipitate an autoimmune response where the body’s own immune system attacks the pancreas.

 The immune cells destroy the native Insulin producing cells in the pancreas, the body is no longer able to produce adequate amounts of Insulin to control Blood Glucose, and Diabetes Mellitus is diagnosed.

 This usually results in Type-1 Diabetes Mellitus, and the patient becomes insulin dependent for life disease and treatment.

 Influenza Virus is the most notorious, and yearly vaccination is recommended for Diabetic patients. Influenza can cause Pneumonia, especially amongst those with pre-existing Lung conditions, ear infections, Heart and Brain infections (Myocarditis and Encephalitis).

 Another common association is with Hepatitis Viruses (associated with liver problems and jaundice). Patients with diabetes are 3.5 times more likely to develop hepatitis infections, than those without diabetes; and hepatitis-B vaccination is also recommended for diabetic patients. These vaccinations can help prevent mortality (death) and morbidity (illness) in diabetic patients.

By Dr Tejal Lathia, Consultant Endocrinologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

