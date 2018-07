From cookies to cake, sandwich to pizza, all your favourite foods can be suitable for a vegan diet only if they come without eggs and dairy products. Yes, the way vegetarians choose not to have meat-based foods, vegans follow the same and additionally, they also avoid eggs and dairy, wool, fur and cosmetics made from animals. Veganism is the natural extension of vegetarianism. They mainly follow a cruelty-free lifestyle. However, living vegan provides numerous benefits to the environment, to our own health and animals’ lives as well. In 1979, the vegan society became a registered charity.

Vegans always avoid exploiting animals for any purpose. From clothing to accessories they avoid animal-based products. Nowadays, fortunately, there are easily available alternatives to just about everything. A vegan diet comprises all kinds of vegetables, nuts, fruits, grains, beans, seeds and pulses. Here is what nutrition expert Ritika Samaddar has to tell you about this diet regimen.

Q. What is the difference between a vegetarian diet and a vegan diet?

A. A vegetarian diet includes dairy products and ghee along with vegetables, which are animal by-products. A vegan diet, on the other, hand consists of ONLY plant-based foods.

Q. Why does veganism require exclusion of dairy products and eggs?

A. A true vegan diet does not include these because it runs on the principle of keeping animals safe.

Q. Does a vegan diet fulfil the parameters of a healthy diet?

A. Vegan diet needs to be monitored strictly so that all the macro and micronutrients are included. Certain nutrients like vitamins D, B12, calcium and iron may need to be supplemented.

Q. What are the sources of protein for a person on a vegan diet?

A. Sources of vegan protein include legumes, lentils, soya products , and lots of nuts and seeds. Healthy carbs like quinoa, ragi and millets also add to the protein content.

Q. Where do vegans get their omega 3s and calcium from?

A. Sources of omega 3 are nuts, seeds and oils like flaxseed. Calcium sources include almond milk, soya milk, rice milk and veggies like broccoli, til seeds, peanuts, apricots, ragi, etc.

Q. What are the most common mistakes that people make when they are on a vegan diet?

A. They just focus on eating carbs from cereals, fruits and veggies. Hence, they land up in the deficiency of protein and micronutrients like calcium, iron, vitamin B12, etc.

Q. What are the most common misperceptions about the vegan diet?

A. Most people think that a vegan diet is gluten-free, which is incorrect. Similarly, a lot of people don’t know that a vegan diet excludes dairy products and eggs.

Q. Is it OK to be on this diet for pregnant women, kids and athletes?

A. No. The requirement of nutrients like protein, iron, and calcium is very high for them.

Q. Are there some medical conditions under which one shouldn’t be on a vegan diet?

A. People having renal dysfunction and bone disorders like osteoarthritis should avoid this diet.

