New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): In the midst of a brimming professional life, one often forgets how prolonged periods in front of a computer, tablet or mobile phone can be detrimental to his/her eyesight, thereby leading to blurry vision.

Experts believe that one of the reasons for this could be the development of a condition known as the Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS).

As per a recent study conducted by the Bank of America, a troubling trend has been witnessed worldwide, where people turn on their cell phones from the moment they are up in the morning and continue their tryst with digital screens till the time they are off to bed. However, the increased interaction with digital screens has resulted in CVS, a condition that damages the eyesight and leads to vision-related problems from prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and mobile phone use.

Victims of this ailment often complain of blurred vision, tired eyes, headaches, neck pain and dry eyes. While the complete boycott of gadgets isn’t plausible, here are some useful tips to maintain healthy eyesight, as per Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Operations at DocsApp, an online doctor consultation app:

-Be cautious of your screen time: Reduce digital eye strain by making use of screen time wisely. Keep away your smartphones and tablets before bedtime rather than staring at those screens in the dark. Try and make use of digital screens mostly for work-related purposes.

-The 20-20-20 rule: As per the rule, in every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and focus your eyes on something at least 20 feet away. This will not only reduce eye strain but will also keep you active throughout your schedule.

-Exercise your eyes frequently: Owing to the increased exposure in front of computer screens and mobile phones, it is quite likely for a lot of people to experience irritation or blurred vision on a daily basis. To avoid these eye problems, practice a few simple eye exercises like eye rolling, repeated blinking and focusing on a distant object to give some respite to your strained eyes.

-Use appropriate glasses: There are computer glasses specifically designed to reduce eye strain, headaches, eye fatigue, and eye soreness. Wear them regularly if you’re constantly glued to the digital screens. These eyeglasses are able to filter out blue light emitted from the computers, smartphones and tablets.

-Adjust your screen settings: If the current settings of your laptop or desktop are causing eye strain, then adjust the screen brightness, contrast, and font size until you find what’s best for you.

-Ensure there is good lighting: Good lighting is essential at the workplace to avoid visual strain. It is also important to take measures to prevent glare, shadow and reflection caused by external sources of light, as these can contribute to eye strain. Keep bright lighting overhead to a minimum, use blinds to prevent glare or get a glare screen. Position the computer screen in a way that it reduces reflections from windows or overhead lights.

-Rearrange your desk: If you are using a desktop at work/home, ensure that the monitor is slightly below eye level and about 20 to 28 inches away from your face. Ensure that you do not have to stretch your neck or strain your eyes to look at the screen.

-Get a comprehensive eye test done: If you’re witnessing recurrent headaches, watery eyes and blurred vision, then it is time for you to get a comprehensive eye examination done. Do not forget to inform your ophthalmologist about the duration of computer use at the office and at home. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.