During exercises, our legs, especially the groin areas and thighs, bear a lot of abuse. The groin and the inner thighs are supported by muscles that run from just above the knees to the pelvic bone. These muscles help in activities that involve kicks, jumps and other movements. Thus, it is important to have flexible and strong groin muscles to prevent injuries during a workout.

Muscles like iliopsoas, sartorius, adductors, pectineus, etc the inner thigh and groin areas. However, before starting any exercise, it is important to consult a doctor to know which exercise is suitable for you.

Avoid practising any exercise if it causes pain or injury. Adults with reduced fitness levels and improper balance should always perform these exercises under an expert’s supervision to avoid muscle strain in the groin areas.

Here is a list of 4 best exercises to strengthen your groin muscles and improve balance and make your legs stronger. Read on.

Gravity groin exercise

Step 1: Lie down on your left and keep a chair near your feet.

Step 2: Place your right leg on the chair while resting your left leg on the floor.

Step 3: Raise the lower leg towards the bottom of the chair against gravity.

Step 4: Hold for 8-10 seconds and return your leg to the floor.

Step 5: Switch to the other side and repeat the exercise with the other leg.

Groin stretch

Step 1: Sit on a mat and bend your knees so that your heels are close to your body.

Step 2: Keep your back erect and lower your knees so that they touch the floor.

Step 3: You may also bend your back a little bit and use your elbow to put pressure on the knees in a downward direction.

Step 4: Release the tension slowly and repeat it a few more times to strengthen the groin muscles.

Abductor squeeze

Step 1: Lie down on a mat. Place your hands along the sides of your body.

Step 2: Keep your knees pointing upwards and grab a softball in between them.

Step 3: Slightly squeeze the ball to tighten your adductor muscles.

Step 4: Pause for a few seconds and repeat it 8-10 times.

Hip flexor stretch

Step 1: Stand straight on a mat. Put your right leg forward and go down until your left knee touches the mat.

Step 2: Place both your palms on the right knee, point your left toes out and push your right knee with your palms. At the same time, pull your upper body back. Feel the stretch in your glutes, inner thighs, quads, and abs.

Step 3: Hold this pose for 5 seconds and then come back up.

Step 4: Do the same with your left leg.