Regular movement is beneficial for keeping our mind and body healthy. It also seems to protect us from many aspects of ageing. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers found that older people who spent less time moving had fewer signs of encroaching heart disease compared to the one who spent more time sitting.

According to the Business Insider report, the scientists had 1,600 British volunteers between the ages of 60 to 64 wear heart-rate sensors for five days. The researchers analyzed the participants’ activity levels and compared them to indicators of heart disease such as cholesterol precursors and a substance called interleukin-6. However, the participants with more activity had lower levels of all of the negative biomarkers.

When the researchers looked at participants’ activity in 10-minute chunks the effects were noticeable. The participants spent sitting was tied to worse biomarker results.

Ahmed Elhakeem, the study’s author and a professor of epidemiology at the University of Bristol, said, “It’s important to replace time spent sedentary with any intensity level of activity.”

Two form of exercises, cardio and strength training may be the key to keep your heart and brain young.

Recently, in January a study published in the journal Circulation found that adults who practised supervised exercise four to five days per week saw significant improvements in their heart’s performance over two years when compared to a control group that only did basic balancing moves and stretching.

Image Source: Shutterstock