Cardiac arrest has been the primary cause of deaths in India. Around 49% of deaths occurring in the country in a year can be attributed to cardiac arrest which is huge compared to 16% of deaths for other reasons, according to a nation-wide survey report that was published in 2017. Recently, it has claimed the life of 63-year-old veteran Congress leader, Gurudas Kamat. We all do have the right to live and choosing our ways for a better life mostly depend on our lifestyle. Interestingly, lifestyle plays an important role to reduce risk of several heart related disorders including cardiac arrest. Cardiologists have enlisted three not so difficult lifestyle modifications that can help you avoid cardiac arrests.

Getting regular exercise: We do understand life is not that easy and you are tired almost always with all sorts of work pressure, responsibilities at home and many more and you tend to feel lazy to be physically active. However, regular exercise for at least half an hour a day and five days a week is essential to keep your heart healthy. True that it could have been amazing if your heart could speak out about its ailing health. Now that it does not have a voice, you will need to take care of it and exercising daily is the first step to begin your heart care. Exercise helps in strengthening your heart muscle, thereby making it more effective in pumping blood all across the body. Strong heart muscle results in slower heart beat and keep your blood pressure in check.

Watch out your diet: Food plays an important role in keeping your body fit and also your heart. A healthy heart indicates clean and clear arteries that can adequately supply blood to your body. In case you start intaking foods that can shoot up your cholesterol, it is unsafe for your heart as cholesterol blocks arteries and prevents sufficient blood flow. This is why you need to fix a low-cholesterol diet for yourself. Giving up eating is no good option. All you need to know is what to eat and what not.

Stay away from drinking and smoking: This might sound weird, especially for youngsters as for most of them, how can a party be a party without those pegs and puffs. However, you must know that while alcohol and smoke may make you feel happy high, they also dramatically spikes up your blood pressure and that, my friend, is not at all good for your heart. Hence, it is wise to quit smoking absolutely and stick to the two glasses of wine intake that is considered to be cardio-protective.

