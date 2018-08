You’re at a family function and your kid is running to all possible corners of the event hall and you just can’t stop him. So the best way out is to give him your smartphone and put on that favourite cartoon. Right?

WRONG. This screen time is going to cause him severe harm very soon. If a new study is to be believed, there is an increasing concern about the potential harm of the visual development among children, who spend excessive time glued to screens. Doctors and ophthalmologists are seeing a sharp rise in the number of children coming to them with eye complaints. One of the most common problems is that of nearsightedness.

It is a fact that there is a worldwide epidemic of myopia, also known as nearsightedness. Since 1971, the incidence of nearsightedness in the US nearly doubled, to 42 per cent. In Asia, up to 90 per cent of teenagers and adults are nearsighted. Clearly, something seems to be going wrong.

The study which is published in the journal Ophthalmology offers concluding evidence that there is an increasing problem of nearsightedness and that this myopia is a result of all work activities, including traditional books. The study noted that that spending time outdoors, playing outdoor games in early childhood could slow down the progression of myopia.

But worry not, we suggest 5 easy ways to help you cut down on your child’s screen time:

First things first, your child learns from you. So before you preach that your kid cut-down and follow these ways, make sure you abide by them too.

1) Device-free hours: Before you proceed to binge watch your favourite season on Netflix, make sure you set a good example. Fix hours at home when nobody should use any electronic device.

2) Family picnics and get-togethers: Humans need to interact. Man is a social being, so stop being asocial. Your kid needs to understand that there is a life beyond the phone and a family that need not only connect on Facebook.

3) Outdoor games: Remember there was a time when phones and televisions didn’t exist? What did we do for recreation then? Play outdoor games. Encourage your kids to play outdoor games.

4) Explain to your kids why screen time is dangerous: Tell your kids the ill-effects of excess screen time and potential dangers. Let them know why you discourage them from watching it. This will help them in making a wise choice even when you aren’t around.

5) NO screen media on your child’s bedroom: A lot of parents feel that having a television or allowing a video game, computer or phone to the kid or in his bedroom will help them feel good. But this should be a big NO-NO. Enough studies have proven that having screen media in your bedroom disrupts sleep cycle.

(with inputs from ANI)

