Our bodies respond to different types of foods we eat. Food plays an important role in the way we feel. The ideal thing to do during exams is to make sure your kids eat foods that lift their spirits and help them overcome stress and excel during exams. Karishma Chawla, nutritionist, Eat Right 24×7 says it is imperative to be on a balanced diet to achieve mental, physical and emotional balance during the exam season.

• Eat a balanced diet comprising carbohydrates that release sustained energy and help to prevent energy dip.

• Consume good quality and low-fat protein foods that help in building muscle and enhancing immunity.

• Adequate fibre goes a long way in maintaining gut health. Gut health is directly proportionate to the way you feel about yourself. Make sure your kids are having these healthy breakfasts on exam days.

• Drinking a minimum of 3 litres of water a day helps to feel vibrant throughout the day.

• Exercise! The simplest way of releasing good hormones essential for dealing with any kind of stress.

In addition to this, don’t forget to add these mood-boosting foods to your diet:

1) B6 vitamin is also known as pyridoxine. Sources: Spinach, Oats, Avocado, Walnuts and Salmon

2) Vitamin B12 is a ‘feel-good’ vitamin. Sources: Salmon, Yogurt and Eggs

3) High-quality protein foods are building blocks for a mood-boosting diet. Sources: Eggs, lean chicken and fish and skimmed milk. Here are 5 natural drinks that you must give your kids during the exam season.

4) Serotonin is also known as a mood regulator. This promotes positive happy thoughts. Sources: Walnuts, bananas, pineapple, kiwi, plums and tomato.

Here is a sample meal plan by a nutritionist for the exam season.

