When you lose weight faster than usual, it is basically you lose water weight not fat! Water weight can make you feel pretty miserable, you will feel bloated all the time. You gain water weight when fluid collects in your tissues, causing them to swell. Here, we have mentioned a few things related to water weight and how you can prevent it.

What is water weight?

Water weight is a different kind of weight gain than body fat. It is not linked with calories consumption. Water weight is temporary and it will go away eventually. And it does not contributes to long-term fat gain. When fluid gets collected by tissues, it causes swelling and gradually it goes to the kidneys.

What are the causes of water gain?

Salt and carbs: Sodium binds in water and traps it in the body. Thus, intake of excess salt can lead to water gain. Similarly, excess intake of carbs can also lead to water weight gain. According to experts, when we eat carbs our body does not use them right away and stores it as glycogen. Glycogen captivates water and the more it gets stored, double the chances of water weight.

Certain medications: Certain medication retains fluids in the body. Especially, medicines for diabetes, high blood pressure and anti-inflammatory drugs tend to retain fluid. Consult your doctor if you taking any of these medications and gaining weight simultaneously.

Menstruation: There are women who gain water weight just before their period due to fluctuating hormones. And during the first day of your actual period fluid retention may reach its peak. You might also notice swelling in your legs, arms, face and pubic area.

Poor blood circulation: Poor blood circulation is another reason for water weight. The valves of our leg veins help in blood flowing towards the heart. But when there is poor blood circulation it can cause fluid retention.

Pregnancy: Pregnant women generally gain water weight. You will notice that pregnant women get swollen feet, hands, face and ankles. We normally blame the changing hormones but growing tummy is also to be blamed. Fluid goes out into the tissues because the growing belly put a strain on the blood vessels and the fluids find it difficult to return to the vessels. However, swelling during pregnancy needs immediate medical attention.

How to prevent water weight gain?

Avoid intaking excess salt and carb. Drink as much water as you can. Avoiding excess intake of tea, coffee and alcohol. Eat hydrating foods and exercise regularly, it will definitely help you to lose water weight.

Image Source: Shutterstock