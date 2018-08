Timely intervention can help one to get rid of fungal infections. But sometimes, even after treatment, they can reoccur since the fungi is a little difficult to kill. Yeasts (such as Candida or Malassezia furfur) or dermatophytes can be the common causes of the fungal infections. One may suffer from fungal infections like athlete’s foot, ringworm, yeast infection and many more. But, here’s good news for you! According to an Israeli study, bacteria found in the soil can keep fungal infections at bay. Surprised? Here, we decode the study.

According to the study published by the Israel Institute of Technology Technion, researchers tried using bacillus subtilis bacteria, which naturally secrete substances that hamper candida growth. To do so a unique gel was developed by researchers which can be applied to the skin and the gel hardened immediately after being applied to the skin. The gel was loaded with the thermo-responsive polymers and food substances which made sure that the bacterial viability was maintained on the skin and the skin infection was treated. After applying it on the mice, the researchers observed rapid healing.

The prevalence of fungal infections is on the rise. Reportedly, the pills which are currently available to treat fungal infections can cause side-effects such as headaches, rashes and kidney and liver ailments which can be dangerous for your health. It can take a toll on your health and can hamper your quality of life as you may not be able to carry out your daily chores with ease.

The researchers hope that this model can be beneficial in the near future and can help to tackle various skin diseases like psoriasis, acne, inflammation and many more.

Image Source: Shutterstock