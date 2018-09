A severe systemic infection which spreads via the bloodstream can be termed as sepsis. Though sepsis itself is not contagious the germs which lead to sepsis are dangerous and it is shocking that the sepsis pathogens can also survive even after the patient dies. The term sepsis infection is septicemia. You can suffer from sepsis when the infection takes place in the bloodstream, resulting in blood poisoning and inflammation in your body. And the infection in your blood can impact your kidneys, brain and heart.

Since sepsis symptoms are caused by the chemicals released by the body in response to the infection, one may exhibit symptoms like fever, your respiratory rate will be fast, oedema, you will suffer from high blood glucose without diabetes and your heart will beat at a faster rate.

If you have a weak immune system due to illnesses like HIV, AIDS or cancer, you are at the risk of getting sepsis. Furthermore, you may also suffer from sepsis if you are a diabetic, if you have been recently admitted to the hospital or had undergone any invasive medical procedure, young children and babies too are at the risk of suffering from sepsis. Also, if you take steroids which suppress your immune system, you can suffer from it. So, consult your doctor immediately before the infection becomes serious and he will suggest you an appropriate treatment. Apart from that, you can also opt for these home remedies. Just give it a try!