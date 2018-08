Cholera can be termed as a severe bacterial disease which can lead to severe and dehydration. You may not be able to function properly due to this and it can deteriorate your quality of life. It can also affect your ability to carry out your daily chores with ease. Contaminated water can be the cause of this deadly disease. One may also lose his/her life if it is left untreated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated, “Researchers have estimated that each year there are 1.3 million to 4.0 million cases of cholera, and 21 000 to 143 000 deaths worldwide due to cholera. Safe oral cholera vaccines should be used in conjunction with improvements in water and sanitation to control cholera outbreaks and for prevention in areas known to be high risk for cholera.” Though, to reduce deaths due to cholera, a global strategy was launched in the year 017 by the WHO.

Vibrio cholera is the bacteria which causes cholera. The primary source of cholera infection is the contaminated water supply. The bacteria that can put you at the risk of cholera can also be found in uncooked fruits and vegetables. Anyone can suffer from the life-threatening disease.

Watch out for these symptoms

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• You may get diarrhoea suddenly

• You may also suffer from dehydration

Cholera can be fatal and can also lead to low blood sugar, kidney failure and many more serious health conditions. So, a timely intervention is needed to manage it. Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics, oral rehydration salts and so on after diagnosing you. The treatment may vary from person to person.

The WHO stated, “The majority of people can be treated successfully through prompt administration of oral rehydration solution (ORS). The WHO/UNICEF ORS standard sachet is dissolved in 1 litre (L) of clean water. Adult patients may require up to 6 L of ORS to treat moderate dehydration on the first day.”

Here are few strategies to keep cholera at bay

• You should maintain a good personal hygiene

• Drink boiled water

• You should avoid raw food

Image Source: Shutterstock