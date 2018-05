The culture of nighttime reading and web surfing is gripping the society day by day. Many think that this little habit at night helps them sleep better and provide a good nightcap for the day’s activity. However, turns out, evening use of light-emitting tablets may disrupt healthy sleep.

According to a study conducted by Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, evening use of light-emitting tablets can induce delays in desired bedtimes, suppress secretion of melatonin (the hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness), and impair next-morning alertness.

Nine healthy adults participated in a randomised and counterbalanced study comparing 5 consecutive evenings of unrestricted use of light-emitting tablet computers versus evenings reading from printed materials.

On evenings when using light-emitting tablets, participants’ self-selected bedtimes were on average half an hour later, and they showed suppressed melatonin levels, delayed timing of melatonin secretion onset, and later sleep onset. When using the tablets, participants rated themselves as less sleepy in the evenings and less alert in the first hour after awakening on the following mornings.

“These findings provide more evidence that light-emitting electronic devices have biological effects,” said co-author Jeanne Duffy.

“Using light-emitting electronic devices in the late evening can postpone our decision to go to sleep, and make us more sleepy the next morning”, concluded Duffy.

The study appears in the journal Physiological Reports. (ANI)

Image source: Shutterstock