Women should include all kinds of fruits and veggies in their diet as nutrients play an important role in one’s health. Women of all ages should consume a balanced diet and follow a healthy lifestyle. A lot of biological changes happen in a woman at different stages. Thus, getting an abundance of nutrients is important so that they don’t face any health-related issues. In fact, teenager girls undergo various physical and biological changes which include attaining their puberty. And adult women should also get sufficient nutrients to remain healthy. So, let us check what are the nutrients women need at different ages.

Iron

Iron helps in carrying oxygen through our body from the lungs. After the onset of menstruation, women specifically lose iron every month. Lack of iron leads to anaemia. According to the experts, girls should consume 8 mg of iron per day before they start menstruating and after the onset of menstruation around 15 mg. Some foods that are rich in iron are cashews, green leafy vegetables, lentils, beans, tuna and whole grains.

Lean protein

Proteins aid in improving heart health and one’s energy levels as well. Certain foods which are known to be a great source of lean proteins are yoghurt, meat, milk, low-fat dairy products, soybeans, etc.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids keep heart ailments at bay. This is also known to reduce the risks of pre-term births and other health issues like chronic lung ailments, respiratory diseases, etc. A daily intake of 0.6 to 0.8 mg of omega-3 fatty acids is advisable, as per as the experts. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, sardines, chia seeds soybean, etc.

Calcium

To maintain proper bone health calcium is required. And in the woman’s body ageing results in calcium depletion. To combat this condition women should make sure they have vitamin D along with calcium-rich foods. Adult women are recommended to include 15 mcg of vitamin D along with 1200 mg of calcium in their diet.

Vitamin B12

The ability of women’s body to absorb various important vitamins and nutrients deteriorates due to ageing. Thus, elderly women should consume foods high in vitamin B12. Foods like salmon, tuna, clams, cereals, eggs, milk and cheese.

Image Source: Shutterstock