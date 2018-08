One of he biggest fears that men have about themselves is that of erectile dysfunction. Impotency or erectile dysfunction seems to be the most serious problem afflicting Indian men. At least half of the sex-related questions that are commonly asked deal with men who are suffering from erection-related problems and it’s hard to pin down the exact reason for this epidemic.

“Erectile Dysfunction is the inability to achieve an erect penis, it affects up to 30% – 50% men between the age group of 40-70 years. It hampers sexual performance, affects intimacy and sexual desires,” said Dr Sumit Mehta, Consultant Urology, Andrology and Kidney Transplant Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

However that we may deny, erectile dysfunction (ED) is a problem which needs immediate attention. There are some very basic questions about ED which needs to be attended to, however most men shy away from asking them to the doctor. Here are 3 basic questions about ED that needs to be answered:

How is it diagnosed?

Doctors believe that this question needs to be carefully assessed. ED is diagnosed using 3 pointers- One, frequency of the problem and two, the sexual history of the patient. Once these 2 things are evaluated, a test is performed. This test focuses on the genitourinary, vascular and neurologic systems to identify the root cause of the problem. Once these 3 steps are done, the cause of the problem (either comorbidities, penile abnormalities etc) is identified and treated. Which doctor/ specialist should be consulted?

For the initial assessment, you must consult an andrologist or urologist. “It is important to see a Urologist, as this may be a sign of a bigger health issue such as vascular disease, hypertension, obesity, renal failure and many others. Fixing the problem right in the beginning can help prevent a larger problem, and men should not be ashamed about discussing this,” added Dr Mehta. However, once the root cause of the problem is identified, you could go to that specialist. For example, if the ED is due to hormone related problem, you must consult an endocrinologist. Is it treatable?

Depending on the root cause of the problem, ED is treatable. In most cases, men can be rightly treated with oral medications coupled with some lifestyle changes. Exercises, proper diet as well lifestyle modifications come handy to treat ED.

