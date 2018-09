Yes, it is Monday, but you may have a reason to crack open a beer bottle or have a glass of wine or have an entire block of chocolate. Reason, a new study has found that those who are beer, wine and chocolate lovers will live longer than those who don’t like them so much. The research, spearheaded by Professor Joanna Kaluza from Warsaw University revealed that people who enjoyed having beer or wine or chocolate alongside a fruits and veggies rich diet are a fifth less likely to die prematurely compared to those who prefer having more of red meat, drinks carbonated beverages and processed foods. In case you are thinking why, here’s the answer. It is because of the rich antioxidant property that beer, wine and chocolates have.

Joanna reportedly said: “It is known that fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee, red wine, beer and chocolate are rich in antioxidants.” The study conducted on 68,000 participants from the age bracket of 45 to 83 years showed that those who are on anti-inflammatory foods on a daily basis are 18% less likely to die over the next 16 years compared to those who do not eat anti-inflammatory foods as much every day. The study appeared in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The study also highlighted that those eating anti-inflammatory foods are at a much lower risk of developig cardiovascular diseases and succumbing to heart related conditions. It clearly pints out that in case you don’t like to have other inflammatory foods like wholegrain bread, low fat cheese, olive and canola oil and nuts, you may replace them with your beer, wine and chocolate doses.

Particularly, it has been a boon for the smokers as they are a third less likely to die prematurely than the smokers who ate less healthy foods, showed the study. Joanna reportedly said: “Adherence to a diet with high anti-inflammatory potential may reduce all-cause, cardiovascular and cancer mortality and prolong survival time, especially among current and former smokers. Our dose response analysis showed even partial adherence to the anti-inflammatory diet may provide a health benefit.”