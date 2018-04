Who doesn’t love chocolates? But as it is well known, milk chocolates that taste sweet are very high in refined sugar and preservative. Flavonoids rich dark chocolate, on the other hand, is a way healthier option with equally awesome taste. Dark chocolates have immense health benefits that will surprise you. It not only helps lowers blood pressure (with the production of nitric acid) but also helps maintain hormonal balance. There are studies that suggest that dark chocolate is also good for the cardiovascular health and also lowers cholesterol. However, we can’t deny the fact that it does contain fats, however, the fats that it contains are mostly good fat plus it also contains naturally occurring minerals like iron, copper, magnesium, calcium and potassium.

While the list of health benefits of dark chocolates are never-ending, still the best part of dark chocolates is that it makes you happy. Yes! The helps body produce, endorphins also known as the happy hormones that give you a sense of pleasure and help keep stress at bay. Also, not to forget, recently a team of researchers found out that its anti-ageing properties can reverse the process of ageing and slow down the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Isn’t that just awesome? So many health benefits in on tasty treat? However, pure dark chocolate can be too bitter or boring for you to eat. Here are interesting ways you can include dark chocolate in your diet.

1. Make a dark chocolate milkshake: Instead of a chocolate milkshake, use dark chocolate to make your milkshake and add honey or maple syrup instead of white refined sugar. You’ll make your tasty treat healthier.

2. Add dark chocolate to your fruit salad: Add chopped dark chocolate to your fruit salad bowl. The sweetness in fruits will help reduce the bitterness in dark chocolate. Isn’t it one healthy way of eating dark chocolates?

3. Make a dark chocolate sandwich: If you are really fond of chocolate sandwiches, put some sugar-free dark chocolate syrup in between two multi-grain pieces of bread, add some honey to roast it.

4. Add it to your cereals: Whatever cereals you eat, add some pieces of dark chocolates to it.

5. Add it to your cold coffee: Use honey instead of sugar and along with coffee add chunks of dark chocolate in your cold coffee.