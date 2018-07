Many people suffer from malaria and it can affect their quality of life. You may find difficult to carry out with your daily chores. Malaria can be dreadful and it requires a timely treatment. To know more, read this research. The mosquito can be reduced or even eliminated in local areas without impacting the ecosystem, suggests the study, by Imperial College London researchers. Researchers found that no other animals rely solely on them for food. These findings were based on combining studies on one species of malaria-carrying mosquito. Caused by a plasmodium parasite, malaria is a life-threatening mosquito-borne blood disease. You may experience fever, headaches, and vomiting. Also, you may feel tired and fatigued.

There were around 216 million malaria cases and an estimated 445,000 deaths, in 2016. Children under the age of five lost their lives to this fatal disease. To eliminate malaria many steps are currently being taken and to suppress local populations of mosquitoes, using genetically modified mosquitoes seems to be a promising solution. If a mosquito infected with the Plasmodium parasite bites you, you may suffer from malaria. It can be transmitted by blood and also through an organ transplant, use of shared needles and a transfusion.

One of these species, Anopheles gambiae, for possible suppression in the future using genetic engineering is being targeted by an international team of researchers led by Imperial, called Target Malaria. The team will have to predict the impact of locally suppressing. Gambiae, before it attempts to do so. In Medical and Veterinary Entomology, there is a report published in which to see how the mosquito fits into the ecosystem, the team has reviewed previous studies into this species of mosquito. The findings reveal that An. Gambiae is being eaten by some animals but they don’t need An. gambiae for their survival. They eat other species of insects and mosquitoes too. According to Dr Tilly Collins, the lead author, an. gambiae mosquitoes are not a rewarding prey for both insect and vertebrate predators and as adults, they are small and not very juicy.

Mosquito larval habitats were also reviewed. Out of sight from larger predators, the eggs are laid in temporary ponds and puddles by the female mosquitoes. Predators are known to feed on the unborn mosquitoes When forced to lay their eggs in larger ponds. To study An. Gambiae and to improve findings, the Target Malaria project will also launch a four year study.

