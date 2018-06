According to Islamic tradition, Ramadan or Ramzan is considered to be the holiest month. Muslims all over the world celebrate Ramadan and observe fast. Before sunrise (suhoor or sehri) is done by people who keep roza. After which, throughout the day, people don’t eat or drink anything. In the evening, after the sunset, people break their fasts and do iftari. So, it is essential to eat healthy after a long day to avoid acidity, dizziness and so on. Here, Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, tells you what to opt for while breaking your fast which will help you to stay fit and fine.

Opt for:

While breaking roza, one can eat dates which is considered as a powerhouse of energy. It is a natural sweetener and will energize you

One can have hummus and veggies

Roasted or grilled chicken with a dip and salad

Anda roti cooked in minimal oil

Tandoori kebabs with salad and mint chutney

Chicken haleem

Stay hydrated, consume narial pani, nimbu pani, chaas, kokam sherbet, milk and gud ka sherbet

Whole cut fruits and dry fruits

Chicken shawarma with multi-grain khubus

Ragada

As per Ankita Ghag, people can also drink lemon mint cooler and chicken pattice. Below she lays down the recipes..

Lemon mint cooler:

Squeeze half lemon in water, add 4-5 mint leaves and 1 tablespoon of sabja and consume the healthy drink.

Chicken patty:

Take a roasted minced chicken, veggies and your choice of masalas.

Mix all the ingredients together and for binding use corn flour.

Dip in the egg.

Stir fry or bake.

Serve hot with the chutney and salad of your choice.

