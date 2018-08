During Eid Al Adha and other occasions, it is perfectly fine to indulge in festive food. But did you know that even one serving of such rich food can put your health at risk? It can spike your blood glucose levels increasing the risk of diabetes, lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive problems, increase triglyceride and bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the blood and contribute to plaque formation and heart disease? Of course, this doesn’t mean that you can’t indulge once in a while. What you need to do is to ensure that you follow these detox tips after Eid Al Adha feasting so your body can get back on track.

1) Since you have binged on fried, spicy, creamy and sugar-laden food like biryani, phirni, kebabs and kheers, stick to fresh fruits and vegetables for a few days. You could also have lean protein like chicken and fish in moderate quantities.

2) Do not eat outside at least for a week. Cook at home and concentrate on providing your body with a healthy distribution of carbs, proteins and other nutrients. Don’t skip meals or starve yourself just because you have eaten a lot on Eid Al Adha. Nourish your body with nutritional food.

3) Start your day with lemon water or coconut water. Both are excellent for detoxifying the body. You could sip on buttermilk later in the day.

4) Make sure you are giving enough fatty acids to your body. Have flaxseeds and fish oil to get omega 3 fatty acids that are great for your heart, skin and overall health.

5) Nutritionist Karishma Chawla says, “Have plenty of complex carbohydrates like jowar, bajra, nachni, oats, quinoa, dalia, brown rice rather than white rice or maida products. These help to stabilize sugar levels and maintain energy levels.”

Image source: Shutterstock