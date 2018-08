During Eid Al Adha, there is nothing more satisfying than digging into a bowl of your favourite phirni after a heart Eid meal. Traditional Eid Al Adha desserts in India include phirni, sheer kurma, kheer, shahi tukda, gulab jamun and many more delectable dishes. This dessert recipe of Badam ki phirni has the goodness of almonds, cardamom, rice, milk and rose water, all combined together to make a thick, creamy dessert. Almonds have tons of health benefits: they help lower cholesterol, and risk of heart of diseases and diabetes, prevent diseases like cancer and gallstones, improve brain function and skin and hair. Cardamom has the power to improve digestion, beat bad breath, relieve acidity, fight anaemia, detoxify the liver and improve your sex life! Did you know that rose can help you lose weight, relieve depression, act as a natural aphrodisiac, combat piles, treat acne and help you sleep better? With such nutritious ingredients in this Badam ki phirni, you should have no guilt while indulging in this beauty! You could replace sugar with any sugar substitute to cut down the calories. Treat your guests to Badam ki phirni. this Eid Al Adha!

Badam ki phirni

Serves 4

Preparation Time: 10mins

Cooking time: 15mins

Ingredients

Almonds (peeled) – 1cup

Milk – 500ml

Sugar substitute –100gms

Rice — 2tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Gulab jal – 1 tbsp

Method

Chop the almonds finely and keep aside. Soak the rice for 15 mins.

Now grind to a paste using little water.

Keep milk for boiling, add sugar subsititue and cardamom powder. Once it boils, lower the heat and add almonds. Cook for 2 mins and then slowly add the rice paste.

Keep stirring on a slow flame till the entire milk thickens and coats thickly on the back of a spoon.

Remove from flame, add gulab jal and pour in small containers.

Refrigerate and serve cold.

Image source: Shutterstock