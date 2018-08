When we hear the word cholesterol, we automatically start thinking of heart attacks, medication and early death. But the truth is without cholesterol we wouldn’t even exist. We all should know that cholesterol is a very important part of our body because it is a structural molecule which is important for each cell membrane. Cholesterol is also used to make steroid hormones like oestrogen, testosterone and cortisol.

The liver produces cholesterol and the body has evolved in various ways to ensure that we always have enough of it available. Getting cholesterol from the diet is not a good option because when we eat a lot of cholesterol-rich food, the liver starts producing less.

Do eggs have good or bad cholesterol?

When we eat a lot of eggs the liver starts producing less cholesterol. Thus, limiting egg consumption is better, but one can have egg whites because they are rich in protein and low in cholesterol. Maximum two to six egg yolks consumption per week is fine. Yolks are also packed with essential minerals and vitamins (including vitamin D). One egg contains around 70 calories.

Eggs contain cholesterol and eating a lot of eggs can raise the amount of cholesterol in your blood. And high levels of cholesterol increase your chances of developing heart disease risk. But if you consume only a few eggs then it is not harmful to your health. According to many experts, eggs don’t raise your blood cholesterol, at least not for an average person.

But you need to limit the consumption of eggs per week if you already have high cholesterol. And they should also limit the intake of certain foods such as sausage, bacon, cheese, and more.

Conclusion: If you eat the perfect amount of eggs per week then it will actually help to raise the level of HDL (good cholesterol) in your blood. HDL cholesterol moves through your blood and removes any extra LDL (bad cholesterol) it finds so that it doesn’t cause problems like heart disease. Thus, we can say that eggs offer more benefits than harms. But what matter is how many eggs are you consuming per day. But as much as science once believed, eating eggs doesn’t contribute to conditions like heart disease.

