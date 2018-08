Do you know why it is always best to do exercise in the morning? AM workout keeps our body healthy. Morning workouts help to eliminate toxins from the body that have been accumulated overnight. Exercises have always been meant for the mornings. AM workouts recharge and rejuvenate our body. According to various studies, people who exercise in the morning burn up a higher percentage of fat. Morning workouts increase the core temperature for the rest of the day. However, you should know what your morning workout should comprise of. Cardio is important if you want to lose weight. Here are a few workouts which you should practise daily in the morning to lose weight rapidly.

Biking

Biking not only help to lose weight but also gives effective training to those leg muscles. It works well for the thighs. You can even vary your speed and it is best to go biking in the morning to avoid traffic.

Run

Yes, you can run on the treadmill, but try going outside as the fresh air provides good things for your lungs, heart and mind. It also helps you to connect with nature.

Yoga

The most appropriate time to do yoga asanas is in the morning, preferably before sunrise. Yoga should always be practised on an empty stomach. Practising yoga also helps in the healing and strengthening of the internal organs and also tones the body externally.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing burns calories and gives you real good moves to use in self-defence. There are various fun kickboxing workouts available online. For initial training, it is best to join a kickboxing class. And for weight loss, this is one of the best morning exercises.

Image Source: Shutterstock