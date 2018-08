The Ebola virus is transmitted to people through human-to-human transmission and from wild animals. It is formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever. During 2014-16, the first Ebola Virus Disease outbreaks occurred in remote villages in Central Africa, urban areas as well as rural ones. According to the ABCNews, recently, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, four people have tested positive for Ebola just after another outbreak that has killed almost 33 people in the northwest.

According to the health ministry, 20 people have already died from haemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina, a densely populated town about 30 km (18 miles) southwest of the city of Beni and 100 km from the Ugandan border.

Although, the Health Minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga said that there was no indication the two outbreaks, separated by more than 2,500 kilometres, were related.

He also added, “Although we did not expect to face the tenth epidemic so early, the detection of the virus is an indicator of the proper functioning of the surveillance system.”

The ministry said that a team of 12 experts from Congo will arrive in Beni on Thursday to set up a mobile lab.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO has started moving staff and supplies to the affected area.

Tedros also said, “Ebola is a constant threat in DRC. What adds to our confidence in the country’s ability to respond is the transparency they have displayed once again.” “We will fight this one as we did the last.”

The WHO Deputy Director-General of emergency preparedness and response, Peter Salama said, “This is an active conflict zone. The major barrier will be safely accessing the affected population.”

However, the Congolese and international health officials were credited for providing an experimental vaccine manufactured by Merck (MRK.N), one of several vaccines being developed against Ebola. But there has been no confirmation of the strain in the latest outbreak and thus, the WHO calling it only “presumptive Ebola.”

Image Source: Shutterstock