Including high fibre foods in your diet such as legumes and vegetables may help you keep stress related disorders at bay, says a study. According to a study published in the Journal of Physiology, “if you want to reduce your stress then you should eat more pulses, wholegrain cereals, oats and vegetables as consumption of high-fibre foods may help reduce the effect of stress.”

The authors explained that stress can cause major changes in the gut and also in our brain which in turn affects our behaviour. The findings suggested that a gut bacteria produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are the main source of nutrition for cells in this region of the body and high levels of fibres stimulate the production of these SCFAs

“There is a growing recognition of the role of gut bacteria and the chemicals they make in the regulation of physiology and behaviour. The role of short-chain fatty acids in this process is poorly understood up until now,” said corresponding author John F. Cryan from University College Cork in Ireland.

“Developing dietary treatments which target these bacteria will be important for treating stress-related disorders,” said the researchers.

Some rich sources of high fibre foods:

Apples: This inexpensive fruit has all the nutrients your body needs. But with this new study, it is quite clear that it is as good for your mental well-being as it is for your physical well-being. One medium apple contains about 4.4 grams of fibre. It is best to consume them with the peel. Whole grains: It is best to consume whole grains in unprocessed form. Cooked long-grain brown rice contains about 1.8 grams of fibre for every 100-gram serving. Quinoa: This wonder seed is excellent to be included in your diet. A great source of fibre, it contains 5.2 grams of fibre in a cup of serving. You could have it like a salad or add it in your greens. Pears: This fruit, like apple, is an excellent source of high fibre. A medium sized pear contain 5.5. grams of fibre. It is a great idea to include this in your breakfast. Beans: Beans, beans and beans for your health. We know that beans in great for your heart and colon, but little did we know that this seemingly boring vegetable is a rich source of dietary fibre. White beans are better in terms of fibre content. A cooked one-serving of white beans contain a whopping 18.6 grams of fibre while cooked serving of black beans contains about 15 grams of it.

So add them to your daily diet to amp up you your mood and be stress-free!

(with inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock