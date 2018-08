Today, due to a sedentary lifestyle, many people face various health issues like indigestion, constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and many more. So, to tackle it one must increase his/ her intake of fibrous foods.

Fibre is a source of food which can be beneficial for your gut bacteria. Eating foods rich in fibre can help you to improve your overall well-being and can keep many health ailments at bay. But, as per the new study, various types of fibres are loaded in insects like crickets which you may not get from the other food sources like berries or potatoes.

We all consume food rich in fibre – pears, melons, oranges, nuts and seeds and so on which can improve your digestion and regulate your bowels. Dietary fibre can also eliminate your risk of type 2 diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular diseases. So, we all eat foods which help us to improve our digestive process. But, what if we tell you that eating insects will also help you to aid your digestion, shocked? Yes! A new pilot clinical trial attempted to see whether the insects containing fibre can be helpful to the gut bacteria and the details have been published in Scientific Reports.

According to a study out of the University of Wisconsin, insects can help to improve one’s gut health. Controlled diets were fed to volunteers and so of them included ground crickets. Before and after their tailored meals, they were quizzed. To look at various health metrics, as well as stool samples, the researchers collected volunteers’ blood samples.

The findings revealed that there was a reduction in an inflammatory protein and an increase in the enzyme linked to gut health. A boost in gut-friendly bacteria was witnessed that supports gastrointestinal function which will be good for the gut health.

Image Source: Shutterstock