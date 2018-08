Imagine you have an important meeting lined up or you have to give a presentation for which you have taken a lot of efforts, but will give it a miss as your asthma is giving you a tough time. But, do you know that eating these foods can be good for your lungs?

Lung health is critical, to keep our bodies ticking over nicely. Serious respiratory illness like pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rhinitis, bronchitis and asthma can wreck your well-being and hamper your quality of life. Also, there are many factors like pollution, smog and so on, which can be alarming for your lungs. Thus, you may find it difficult to carry out your daily chores. So, a timely intervention, taking medications prescribed by your doctor, exercising and inculcating foods which can be beneficial for your lung health is important. These foods will help you to breathe better.

Walnuts: They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and have anti-inflammatory properties which will help you to tackle asthma.

Apples: They are jam-packed with antioxidants and can be helpful to your lungs.

Berries: Yes, you have heard it right! Berries are abundant in vitamin C and can help you to fight cell-damaging free radicals by keeping your lungs healthy.

Broccoli: It is loaded with vitamin C, carotenoids, folate and phytochemicals to help you get rid of those lung-damaging elements and can also keep many respiratory conditions at bay.

Ginger: It contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to tackle lung pollutants. It can provide you relief from congestion and can boost your lung health.

Turmeric: Yes, it can be helpful for your lungs! It contains anti-inflammatory properties due to which the inflammation of the airways can be reduced.

So, make sure that you include these foods in your daily diet as they can be your lungs best buddies.

Image Source: Shutterstock