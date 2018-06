Chef Narayan Salunke, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug, curates some fun and easy monsoon recipes that are sure to satiate your crispy cravings.

* Green herbs stuffed spicy spanakopita

* Ingredients: 100 gms boiled chopped spinach: 50 gms fine chopped green onion: 10 gms fine chopped green garlic: 5 gms green chili paste: 50 gms fine chopped green bellpepper: 5 gms chopped parsley: 100 gms feta cheese: 50 gms chopped coriander leaves: 100 ml olive oil: 50 gms butter: 10 phyllo sheets

* Method: Heat one table spoon of oil in a pan, sauté the onion, garlic and bell pepper, fry for 2 minutes and add the spinach. Mix well, add the parsley, coriander leaves. Turn of the heat. Let the mixture cool. Mix butter and feta cheese in it. Fill the mixture in the phyllo sheets in a triangle shape. Preheat the oven to 350 F and keep the triangles in the centre of the oven. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes & serve.

* Mexican Jalapeno

* Ingredients: 6 jalapeno chilies: 100 gms gram flour: 25 gms cornmeal: 25 gms rice four: A pinch of turmeric powder and paprika powder: salt to taste: A pinch of hing and baking soda

* For stuffing: 40 gms processed cheese grated: 30 gms cottage cheese grated: 30 gms mashed potato: ½ tsp graded ginger: 1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander: 100 gms chopped white onion: ½ tsp chopped Serrano chili: ½ tbsp roasted cumin powder: 10ml fresh lemon juice

* Method: Make a smooth and fluffy batter with mixing cornmeal, gram flour, rice flour, paprika powder, turmeric powder, hing and salt. Add baking soda in last. It should be light in texture. Mix all the stuffing ingredients well. Slit the jalapeno & make it seedless. Stuff the jalapeno with the mixture. Deep in the batter and deep fry till it becomes golden brown. Cut it into two vertically. Put some dry mango powder, chopped onion, fresh green coriander and some Sev on top. Serve it hot.

After a sweltering wave of the summer heat, the cool earthy monsoon breeze is quite a refreshing change. Pairing a hot beverage with a scrumptious dish makes for an ideal mix on a rainy day.

Indulge in some crispy cravings with these easy to make recipes specially curated by Chef Ranveer Brar for Alila Fort Bishangarh.

* Hand Torn Buratta

* Ingredients: 240 gms buratta cheese: 10 gms miso paste: 100 gms green tomato: 8 gms green chili: 10 gms coriander: 20 ml white wine vinegar: 20 gms jaggery: 4 gms ginger: 2 gms Salt: 2 gms olive oil: 2 gms black pepper: 50 gms rocket leaves: 10 gms curry leave ciabatta

* Method: Add water, jagerry, salt, whole green chili, butter, ginger, coriander and green tomato in pan. Cover with lid and cook on medium heat for 20-25 min to make green tomato chunda. Lightly toast the curry leave ciabatta and apply olive oil on it. Cut the buratta cheese into two, season it with salt and pepper and serve with tomato chunda and garnish it with olive oil and serve cold.

* Edamame and Wasabi Hummus

* Ingredients: 300 gms edamame beans: 2 gms wasabi: 10 gms tahina: 6 ml lemon juice: 2 gms jeera: 6 ml olive oil: 20 gms red radish: 4 gms garlic: 40 gms kahakra: 20 gms flex seeds

* Method: In a blender put edamame beans, garlic, tahina paste, jeera powder, wasabi, lemon juice and olive oil and blend all the ingredients to make smooth paste. Serve the hummus with kahakra and marinated radish. Garnish with flex seeds and olive oil.

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock