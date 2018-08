Looking young forever is what we always dream of! Fine lines, dark spots, wrinkles, grey hair are the biggest nightmares for any person. No one is immune to ageing and we cannot run away from ageing, what we can do is to delay the process of ageing. Making few lifestyle changes can actually help you to age gracefully. Here are a few tips which you should follow to slow down the process of ageing.

Eat right

Like SPF-based sunscreen which protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, you need to eat certain foods which will help you with the same. The skin’s own SPF is lycopene and there are various kinds of foods which can help you to increase lycopene level. Red and orange fruit, veggies, then tomatoes also contain an antioxidant which can boost skin protection naturally. Another great example is green tea as it contains caffeine which helps to prevent skin cancer risk. Even good quality dark chocolate contains flavonoids which can help protect against sunburn.

Stop smoking

There is a long list of reasons to quit smoking. However, it damages your look as well. This particular habit hampers your appearance, contributing to stained teeth, skin ageing, premature wrinkles and even increased psoriasis risk. Thus, if you stop smoking it can reduce your chance of getting heart disease or lung cancer, even it can slow down the process of ageing.

Sleep more

For an adult getting 8 hours of sleep is a must. But when you don’t get an adequate amount of sleep you tend to feel tired and get stressed easily. You even opt for binge eating. And when you sleep the new cells grow to replace older ones and your skin repairs itself. Beauty sleep is essential because the growth hormone functions only at night.

Include omega-3

Increase the intake of omega-3 to look young. Consuming fish or vegetable omega-3 capsules, even applying few drops of oil can help you age beautifully. When we eat these health supplements it yields more subtle skin because these good fats are responsible for the health of the cell membrane.

Face massage

Every night massage in your skincare products and it will help you to lift your facial muscles. To improve skin elasticity and to prevent a degeneration of tissues do circular motions with the fingertips in opposite directions on each hand.

Image Source: Shutterstock