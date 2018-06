Early and intensive treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) has long-term benefits including the normalisation of mortality to levels consistent with the general population.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term autoimmune and inflammatory disorder that primarily affects joints as it typically results in warm, swollen, and painful joints. It is more common in older people and affects women more frequently than men.

A study conducted by Annual European Congress of Rheumatology states that mortality in patients with RA is higher than in the general population. There have been many advances in management which have demonstrated improved morbidity rates, however evidence of improved mortality rates has remained elusive.

"Our results confirm that early, intensive treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, including the use of glucocorticoids, has long-term benefits. Importantly, this study is one of the first to show a normalisation of RA mortality compared to the general population after 23 years of follow-up," said Professor Maarten Boers, author of the study.

The adverse effects of RA on the body only become truly apparent after more than a decade. There is also a high prevalence of RA in young adults, adolescents and even children.

The findings were published in the Journal of Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. (ANI)

