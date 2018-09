You need to ensure you follow a healthy diet in your 20 and 30s to prevent early menopause © Shutterstock

Early onset of menopause, premature menopause, premature ovarian failure refers to a condition wherein the symptoms of menopause appear earlier than the normal age of about 45 in women. These symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, night sweats, heavy bleeding during periods, irregular periods, low sex drive, vaginal dryness, mood swings etc. This happens due to massive hormonal changes because the ovaries stop producing eggs and reproductive hormones. Early menopause, that is menopause before 40 years, is linked to a number of dangerous health conditions including stroke, cardiovascular diseases, fertility issues, osteoporosis, diabetes etc. Bad diet and lifestyle, chemotherapy and radiation, autoimmune diseases, infections like TB and mumps and other health conditions can lead to early menopause. Here a few diet tips you need to follow immediately to delay the onset of menopause.

1) A study by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Harvard T. H Chan School of Public Health in 2016 showed that women who consume more vegetable protein, approximately 6.5 per cent of their daily calories as vegetable protein, have 16 per cent lower risk of an early menopause compared to women whose intake is approximately four per cent of calories. So to delay menopause the easiest thing you can do is increase your vegetable protein.

2) Increasing your intake of foods like soy, peanuts, carrots, flax seeds, cucumber, legumes, beans and tofu. These have phytoestrogen that mimics some of the properties of estrogen.

3) A research by the University of Leeds which examined the links between diet and the onset of menopause in British women indicated that high intake of oily fish and fresh legumes, such as peas and green beans were associated with a later onset of the menopause. High consumption of refined white pasta and rice was associated with an earlier start.

4) A study published online in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition said that a high intake of dietary vitamin D and calcium may be associated with lower risk of early menopause. Vitamin D rich foods include sunflower seeds, salmon, mushrooms, cod liver oil etc. Foods that have calcium include dairy, nuts, green leafy vegetables, fruits etc.