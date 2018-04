On the occasion of World Asthma Day, SRL Diagnostics – a leading diagnostic chain in India – revealed that dust is the biggest cause of respiratory allergies in Indians, with men suffering more from allergen reactivity than women. The analysis was done on diagnostic test reports of 5 years from 2013 to 2017, with a sample size of more than 63,000 patients who had undergone blood IgE level checks for allergens known to cause allergic asthma across the country. While the analysis did not see significant zonal variation in allergen reactivity, it was observed that patients in younger age groups of less than 30 years, suffered more from allergen reactivity. An interesting find of the study was that across various geographies in India, as an individual allergen cockroach was the number one yielding more than 60% abnormal results.

Testing was done for allergic asthma, which is the most common type of asthma. Speaking on the findings, Dr B.R Das, Advisor and Mentor – R&D, SRL Diagnostics commented, “An allergic reaction can range from mild to severe, but irrespective of that, it is important that people know their allergic triggers so that these can be avoided. Since the laboratory testing of allergy has improved tremendously over the last two decades, nowadays a simple blood test can throw up report on multiple allergens. As we know asthma can be caused or worsened by many allergens, allergy testing can prove useful. In our analysis, conducted from the data gathered from our laboratories across India, we identified several allergens which can be triggers for asthma. However, the mites hidden in dust were found to be the most common cause of Allergy-Induced Asthma.”

Dr Avinash Phadke, President (Technology) and Mentor (Clinical Pathology), SRL Diagnostics highlighted, “Allergic reaction is responsible up to 90 per cent of childhood asthma and around 50 percent of adult asthma. It is the result of the bodies’ reaction to environmental allergens like dust, pollen, grass, insects, domesticated animal dander etc. which can trigger asthmatic symptoms. Peculiarly, even food can cause allergic asthma in children. In allergy, the body mistakenly identifies an otherwise harmless allergen as an invader and reactively triggers the immune system to produce IgE class of antibodies and release various chemicals like histamine. This can cause nasal congestion, runny nose, itchy eyes or skin reactions and in some people, asthmatic attacks.”

A recent study called “Indian Study on Epidemiology of Asthma, Respiratory Symptoms and Chronic Bronchitis (INSEARCH)” estimated that in India out of the 18 million who suffer from asthma, 2.05% of these people are less than 15 years of age– Dr Phadke adds

Stressing upon the need to have thorough allergy diagnostics in place, Mr Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics said, “SRL has one the most comprehensive allergy diagnostic test portfolios in the country. Our laboratories serve thousands of patients with suspected or proven allergies every month. While we all know that the rising level of pollution in our cities is adding to the severity of respiratory disorders, research shows air pollution can worsen asthma symptoms too. As a preventive step, patients who are exposed to pollution and have asthmatic symptoms should undergo tests to ascertain the allergens they are sensitive to. At SRL Diagnostics we always iterate, prevention is better than cure.”

Out of 300 million people who suffer from asthma worldwide, about 1/12th live in India. The SRL analysis included data from various allergens in five major categories- Trees/Pollens, Food Products, Animals and Insects, Fungi, Dust and Grass. Across the spectrum of allergens responsible for triggering asthma, the following were found to have maximum positivity:

Trees/Pollens : Parthenium (Also known as congress grass or ragweed) Food: Wheat Mold/Fungi : A. fumigates (the most common airborne saprophytic fungi, which is known to cause diseases in immune-deficient people and allergy in immune competent) Dust: House dust mite D. farinae Grass : Bermuda grass Animals and Insects : Cockroach, Cow dander

Across all spectrums, men were found to have the highest allergen reactivity, while dust allergy was found to be the major cause of asthmatic trigger. While there is not much variation in the percentage positivity for dust allergy, Eastern India showed the highest inclination for the same at 59% followed by South and West India respectively.