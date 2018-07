If you don’t like drumsticks we suggest start having them for their immense health benefits. Drumsticks can be cooked in various ways though most of us prefer to have it in sambhar. Loaded with essential minerals and anti-toxic agents (studies suggest) they can do your health and kidneys a great deal of good.

Kidneys are a crucial part of your body as they help to remove toxins from the system if they fail to function properly your body will be on an overload of toxins which is going to damage the other organs and needless to say make you sick to the core. More reasons why you should take care of your kidneys. Making this small change by adding drumsticks to your diet you can do your kidneys a great deal of good. Here is how drumsticks can help:

They manage blood sugar levels: People who suffer from diabetes have high sugar levels which damage the small capillaries of the kidneys. Eating drumsticks can help to control blood sugar levels. It is also found to enhance gallbladder function, which in turn helps to lower sugar levels, which is good news for your kidneys. Here are other foods that help to control blood sugar levels.

They remove toxic elements from the blood: This makes the job easier for the kidneys when they have to excrete out toxins from the blood. The leaves and pods of this green vegetable possess antibiotic agent. The regular consumption of drumsticks, either in the form of soups or juices, purifies the blood. When there is less toxic load in the blood the kidneys don’t have to work harder to purify the blood which keeps their blood vessels of the organ functioning smoothly and the healthy.

They help to develop strong bones: Wondering how this helps the kidneys? Degradation of bones clogs the blood vessels of the kidneys as they get mixed in the bloodstreams to be excreted out. This leads to calcium deposits on the walls of the blood vessels of kidneys and ultimately narrowing them and rendering them dysfunctional. Being high in calcium, iron and other vitamins, drumsticks help in strengthening bones. When had on a regular basis, it is found to improve the bone density and enhance bone health too.

It helps in digestion: Good digestion means better absorption of nutrients in the cells and less of nutrient overload to be filtered out by the kidneys. So, improving digestion in a way helps in keeping the kidneys healthy. Drumstick leaves and pods are loaded with B complex vitamins (such as niacin, riboflavin, folic acid and pyridoxine), which are said to play a vital role in digestion. These vitamins regulate the digestive process by helping in the breakdown of complex carbohydrates, proteins and fats into their simpler forms.

