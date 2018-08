When we are asleep many of us tend to drool. The phenomenon when excess saliva comes out of our mouth refers to as drooling. However, drooling can be a very common thing but it can be a medical condition. It can point towards an underlying health condition such as a sleeping disorder or neurological condition. This condition can either be temporary or chronic. The medical terms of drooling are hypersalivation or sialorrhea. When our salivary glands produce saliva in excess it is known as hypersalivation. But we should all know about the causes of drooling.

Position of sleeping

The sleeping position of yours can lead to drooling. The position of your sleep could lead to the accumulation of saliva in your mouth which may end up coming out of your mouth. For example, if you sleep on your stomach or on the sides and breathe from your mouth it could lead to drooling. Thus, you should avoid sleeping in these positions.

Blocked sinuses

If you usually have got blocked sinuses, nasal congestion or suffer from cold and infection then you are more likely to drool. A congested nose makes you breathe from your mouth while sleeping which results in making you drool.

Sleep apnea

This condition is considered to be a serious sleep disorder in which your body tends to stop breathing at night occasionally. This condition leads to drooling because it produces excess saliva.

Swallowing disorder

Swallowing disorder also known as dysphagia can be another reason for drooling. Due to certain diseases like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and various types of cancers you may face difficulty in swallowing your saliva.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

It is a condition where the oesophagus lining gets damaged and thus, the digestive acids tend to flow back to your oesophagus. This condition causes difficulties in swallowing you feel like a lump present in your throat and results in drooling.

Side effects of medication

Taking drugs for Alzheimer’s treatment, antibiotics and anti-psychotic drugs like clozapine can have side effects which can, later on, trigger drooling.

What are the treatments for drooling?

Drooling can be treated in various ways which include injections, surgeries and simple home remedies. You need to drink enough water to treat drooling. Get rid of sinus, nasal congestion and cold as soon as possible. Try to change your sleeping position and try to get better sleep. Check with your doctor once if you are taking medication for any neurological conditions.

