Yes, it is the time to drink more beer. Recently, the scientists in Hong Kong have determined that beer is actually very good for you. This is indeed a good news for all the beer lovers.

According to Ladbible reports, the research published in The American Journal of the Medical Sciences claims that beer contains more protein and B vitamins than wine, is high in antioxidants and can reduce the occurrence of cardiovascular disease.

The nutritionist Sisi Yip said: “Beer contains trace amounts of minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium, fluoride and silicon.”Beer also includes a range of polyphenols such as flavonoids and phenolic acids that contribute directly to several beer characteristics such as flavour, haze, body and fullness.”

According to Yip, research has shown that polyphenols – which are naturally occurring chemicals found in plants – can lower the risk of developing atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes and heart disease due to their anti-inflammatory effects and that it’s regular beer, as opposed to light or dark, that has the highest levels of them.

Even according to various studies a key ingredient xanthumol which is used to make beer can reduce the likelihood of insulin resistance in mice who were fed high-fat diets, which is potentially good news for people with diabetes.

Though intaking too much alcohol can give you an awful hangover, it can also have some terrible effects such as liver disease and high blood pressure and is also high in calories. Thus, Yip advised that it is better to space out your drinks to avoid the bad stuff in the alcohol content.

She said,”Men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis. Spread your drinking over three or more days if you regularly drink as much as 14 units a week. Ideally, the health limit is up to one pint for men and half a pint for women per day.”

According to a 2010 study, beer’s silicon content may help promote bone growth as well as connective tissue growth. It can also prevent against bone-deteriorating diseases like osteoporosis. Thus, drinking beer can be very good for our overall health. So, you should better enjoy a few glasses of beer this weekend. Cheers!

