It is a well known fact that drinking real dairy milk is essential for children. Now a new research shows that drinking milk regularly throughout your childhood is directly related to an increase in teenage height. The study was published in the Journal of Nutrition. Following over 700 children from the time they were born and analysing their height and diet from ages 2 to 17, the researchers found that each glass of milk that they consumed increased their height by 0.39 centimeters at the age of 17. It was revealed that water and other beverages like juice and sugar-sweetened beverages did not have as much impact on their height as a glass of milk had.

The research also suggested that regular drinking of milk during the growing years is directly associated with greater height in the teen years and skipping milk or drinking non-dairy milk alternatives like almond or soy milk is linked to shorter height.

Kids in the age bracket of 2 to 3 years should have two cups of milk and milk products every day, those ageing 4 to 8 should consume two and half cups each day and those in the age bracket of 9 to 18 should drink three cups every day, recommends the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Experts suggest that making kids drink an eight-ounce glass of milk alongside meals or snacks is an easy way of serving them with nine essential nutrients that include high-quality protein, according to latest media reports.

Not just increasing height, consumption of milk plays an essential role in ensuring that your child gets enough calcium for stronger bones and healthy teeth. Milk also contains natural Omega-3 that aids in supporting brain development, calcium and vitamin D in your child’s body.