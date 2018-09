A recent research in The Journal of Nutrition states that consumption of milk throughout childhood helps increase height. A glass of milk per day throughout childhood increases the height at age 17 by around 0.39 centimetres, according to the study. There are several other health benefits of milk that you must know about:

1) Protect against heart disease: Dietary compounds formed in milk may protect us against cardiovascular disease. These compounds lower serum total and ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels and triglycerides (fat in the blood). A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that non-fat dairy in a routine diet lowered blood pressure in middle-aged and older adults.

2) Helps build strong bones and teeth: The calcium and Vitamin D in the milk helps build strong bones, fight inflammation and increases immunity.

3) Excellent for diabetics: A study by Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, in collaboration with the University of Toronto found out that high dairy protein concentration reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration.

4) Helps ease acidity: Cold milk neutralises acid formation in the stomach and prevents acid reflux. It also helps to control GERD and gives relief from the burning sensation you feel due to acidity.

5) Helps regulate sleep: Milk consumption helps increase the production of serotonin, a hormone associated with mood, appetite and sleep. That’s why a glass of warm milk before bed is often recommended.

6) Helps reduce growth of cancer cells: According to a study in the Journal of Dairy Science, a protein found in milk can significantly reduce the growth rate of colon cancer cells over time.

7) Helps hair and skin be healthy: Vitamin D, calcium, zinc, protein and other minerals in milk all help enhance complexion, make the hair stronger, prevent inflammation and promote the growth of healthy cells.